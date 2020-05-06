Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for MaxLinear, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for MaxLinear in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair analyst now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MXL. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

MXL opened at $16.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $17.95. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in MaxLinear by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,043,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $3,979,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in MaxLinear by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $32,111,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $1,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

