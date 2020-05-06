Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Renasant Corp. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Renasant in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.47). Renasant had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $144.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RNST. TheStreet cut Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

RNST opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. Renasant has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Foy acquired 1,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.66 per share, with a total value of $30,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,796.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Heyer acquired 2,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $49,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,287 shares in the company, valued at $695,294.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

