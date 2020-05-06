Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Decreased by William Blair

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ABIOMED in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. William Blair also issued estimates for ABIOMED’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ABMD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. SVB Leerink cut shares of ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $186.22 on Monday. ABIOMED has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $285.77. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.44.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). ABIOMED had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $206.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. ABIOMED’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABIOMED in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in ABIOMED by 60.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in ABIOMED by 326.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ABIOMED by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in ABIOMED by 638.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

