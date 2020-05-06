Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ross Stores, Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ross Stores in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.04.

Shares of ROST opened at $88.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.23. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

