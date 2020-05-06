Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Inovalon Holdings Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Inovalon in a research note issued on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INOV. BidaskClub downgraded Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Inovalon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV opened at $16.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 457.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Inovalon by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. 33.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy purchased 30,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $619,763.31. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 567,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,687,230.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $308,402.49. Following the transaction, the president now owns 277,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,809.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

