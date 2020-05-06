Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Sherwin-Williams Co Issued By Northcoast Research (NYSE:SHW)

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) – Northcoast Research dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report released on Thursday, April 30th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.72. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $574.39.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $532.69 on Monday. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $599.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $475.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $547.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

