Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for CONMED Co. Increased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of CONMED in a report released on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.85 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

CNMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub cut CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CONMED from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CONMED from $136.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.57.

CNMD opened at $67.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.77. CONMED has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, Director John L. Workman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,392.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in CONMED by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in CONMED by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of CONMED by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of CONMED by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,947 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

