Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Lowered by Analyst

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.28.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

Owens Corning stock opened at $42.15 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 1,056.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

