Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Decreased by B. Riley

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report issued on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

HCC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

NYSE:HCC opened at $12.33 on Monday. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $688.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $226.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 22.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

