QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Shares Down 6.2%

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) shares fell 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.86, 294,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 14,901,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.53.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $212.45 million, a P/E ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 4.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.46 million. QEP Resources had a net margin of 33.59% and a return on equity of 0.94%. Equities research analysts predict that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph N. Jaggers bought 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,235.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Trice bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 96,864 shares of company stock valued at $207,427. 2.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in QEP Resources by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,943,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 735,172 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in QEP Resources by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 727,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 284,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QEP Resources in the 4th quarter worth $15,370,000. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in QEP Resources by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 388,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 217,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in QEP Resources by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 143,048 shares during the period.

QEP Resources Company Profile (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

