Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Down 1.6%

Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) fell 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $13.88, 197,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 650,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

RDUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Radius Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Radius Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Radius Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $658.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.20. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 929.94% and a negative net margin of 76.73%. The company had revenue of $55.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that Radius Health Inc will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,362,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,629,000 after buying an additional 766,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the fourth quarter valued at $7,677,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 311.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after buying an additional 336,259 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,194,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after buying an additional 178,756 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 572.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 196,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 167,527 shares during the period.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

