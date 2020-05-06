Rahul D. Samant Sells 7,475 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $199,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 14.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.6% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 83,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

