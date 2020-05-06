Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.20. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $63.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rambus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.26.

Rambus stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 759,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,496. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Rambus has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $153,711.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,740.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 4,129 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $49,754.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,820.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $214,018 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter worth about $1,560,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Rambus by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 174,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 92,859 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Rambus by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth $1,013,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

