Rapid7 (RPD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Rapid7 to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 42.07% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rapid7 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $66.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -42.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average is $51.26.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPD shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.38.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $490,843.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,299,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,826 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

