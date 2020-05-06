Raymond James Comments on Stantec Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Stantec in a research note issued on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Stantec had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $682.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.87 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

STN stock opened at $29.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Stantec has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth $3,727,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 1,054.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1163 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

