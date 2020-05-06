Raymond James Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NGD. BMO Capital Markets upgraded New Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on New Gold from $0.85 to $0.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.40 price target on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.94.

NGD opened at $0.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20. New Gold has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in New Gold by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in New Gold by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.