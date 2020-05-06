Raymond James Upgrades Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) to Buy

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 79.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CAGDF. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.25 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Securities raised Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

OTCMKTS:CAGDF opened at $8.92 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

