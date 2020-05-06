Raymond James Weighs in on Osisko gold royalties Ltd’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Osisko gold royalties in a research report issued on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 60.03%. The firm had revenue of $38.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OR. TheStreet downgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank of Canada upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $9.40 on Monday. Osisko gold royalties has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,544,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,123 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Osisko gold royalties by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,692,000 after acquiring an additional 237,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Osisko gold royalties by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,362,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,941,000 after acquiring an additional 602,900 shares during the last quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC lifted its position in Osisko gold royalties by 274.7% during the 4th quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 2,064,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Osisko gold royalties during the 4th quarter worth $18,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0378 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

