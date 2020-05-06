Reach PLC (LON:RCH) Announces Dividend of GBX 4.05

Reach PLC (LON:RCH) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.05 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is an increase from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:RCH traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 72.10 ($0.95). 251,318 shares of the company were exchanged. Reach has a one year low of GBX 63.50 ($0.84) and a one year high of GBX 186.86 ($2.46). The stock has a market capitalization of $215.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 90.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 116.77.

Get Reach alerts:

Reach (LON:RCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 41.10 ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) by GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Reach in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Reach from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 97 ($1.28) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Reach Company Profile

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and associated digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Publishing, Printing, Specialist Digital, and Central. The Publishing segment offers content through paid-for and free newspapers and related multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations; and offers marketing solutions and commercial partnerships.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Reach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.