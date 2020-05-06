Realty Income (NYSE:O) vs. Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Critical Review

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) and Realty Income (NYSE:O) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of Life Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Realty Income shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Life Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Realty Income shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Life Storage and Realty Income, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Storage 0 5 5 0 2.50 Realty Income 0 4 11 0 2.73

Life Storage currently has a consensus target price of $106.30, suggesting a potential upside of 24.91%. Realty Income has a consensus target price of $70.08, suggesting a potential upside of 34.63%. Given Realty Income’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Realty Income is more favorable than Life Storage.

Dividends

Life Storage pays an annual dividend of $4.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Life Storage pays out 76.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Realty Income pays out 84.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Life Storage has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Realty Income has raised its dividend for 24 consecutive years. Realty Income is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Life Storage and Realty Income’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Storage $574.74 million 6.94 $258.70 million $5.62 15.14 Realty Income $1.49 billion 11.98 $436.48 million $3.32 15.68

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than Life Storage. Life Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Realty Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Life Storage has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Realty Income has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Life Storage and Realty Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Storage 45.01% 12.38% 6.30% Realty Income 29.26% 4.89% 2.58%

Summary

Realty Income beats Life Storage on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to its 400,000-plus customers, making it a leader in the industry.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 584 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 50-year operating history and increased the dividend 100 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O).

