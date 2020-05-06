Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Now Covered by Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Replimune Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

Replimune Group stock opened at $17.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $594.03 million, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 3.40.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Replimune Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 793,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Replimune Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 786,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,091 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Replimune Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 31,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Replimune Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

