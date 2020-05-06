Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Halliburton’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Research analysts at Griffin Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halliburton in a report issued on Thursday, April 30th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson forecasts that the oilfield services company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

HAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 target price for the company. HSBC cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.74.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $9.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78, a PEG ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.52.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Murry Gerber acquired 155,763 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,987.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

