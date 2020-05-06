Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Republic First Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Republic First Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Republic First Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.95 million. Republic First Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 3.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ FRBK opened at $2.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $146.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 1.22. Republic First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

In related news, Director Vernon W. Hill II acquired 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,123,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,369,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vernon W. Hill II acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,123,150 shares in the company, valued at $6,369,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 104,575 shares of company stock valued at $313,725 in the last 90 days. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 14,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,585,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,926 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 313.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

