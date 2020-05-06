Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for W. R. Grace & Co’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for W. R. Grace & Co in a report released on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for W. R. Grace & Co’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $421.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.77 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 67.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

W. R. Grace & Co stock opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average of $58.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.50. W. R. Grace & Co has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $79.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

