Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Catalent Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Catalent in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Catalent in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Catalent from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Catalent from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

CTLT stock opened at $67.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average is $54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.64. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $69.56.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.10 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,266,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,110,000 after acquiring an additional 581,951 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,851,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,123,000 after acquiring an additional 719,325 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,625,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,211 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,709,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,524,000 after acquiring an additional 178,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Catalent by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,667,000 after acquiring an additional 538,251 shares during the last quarter.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 2,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

