Research Analysts Offer Predictions for International Paper Co’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:IP)

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of International Paper in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for International Paper’s FY2020 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered their price target on International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $33.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.50. International Paper has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $187,122,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 19,224.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,036,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,832 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8,219.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,809,000 after purchasing an additional 712,093 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 257.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 839,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,658,000 after buying an additional 604,449 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,267,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,672,000 after buying an additional 567,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,820. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

