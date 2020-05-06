Research Analysts Set Expectations for HomeStreet Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research note issued on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Piper Sandler has a “Hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. HomeStreet had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $78.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.57 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $23.08 on Monday. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $35.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $571.78 million, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

In related news, Director David A. Ederer purchased 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $37,682.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at $815,886.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $174,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,775 shares in the company, valued at $180,768.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,886 shares of company stock valued at $328,025 in the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

