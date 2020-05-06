Reviewing Encana (NYSE:ECA) and Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Encana (NYSE:ECA) and Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Encana alerts:

Encana has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerplus has a beta of 3, meaning that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Encana and Enerplus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encana 16.84% 10.12% 4.77% Enerplus -20.58% 14.04% 8.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Encana and Enerplus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Encana 3 7 4 0 2.07 Enerplus 0 3 5 0 2.63

Encana presently has a consensus target price of $5.87, suggesting a potential upside of 1.23%. Enerplus has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 248.61%. Given Enerplus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Encana.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Encana and Enerplus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encana $5.94 billion 1.27 $1.07 billion $0.86 6.74 Enerplus $945.62 million 0.59 -$195.73 million $0.79 3.18

Encana has higher revenue and earnings than Enerplus. Enerplus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Encana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.5% of Encana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Enerplus shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Encana shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Encana pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Enerplus pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Encana pays out 9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enerplus pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Encana has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Encana beats Enerplus on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada. The company also owns interests in assets consisting of the Eagle Ford in south Texas and Permian in west Texas. It primarily markets its products to refiners, local distributing companies, energy marketing companies, and electronic exchanges. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 12.7 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 28.4 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 167.2 MMbbls of tight oil; 21.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 41.1 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,149.5 Bcf of shale gas. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.