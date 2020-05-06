Reviewing InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) and Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTE)

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) and Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of Baytex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InPlay Oil and Baytex Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InPlay Oil $52.15 million 0.16 -$20.23 million N/A N/A Baytex Energy $1.36 billion 0.13 -$9.39 million $0.17 1.86

Baytex Energy has higher revenue and earnings than InPlay Oil.

Profitability

This table compares InPlay Oil and Baytex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InPlay Oil -35.85% -15.46% -8.39% Baytex Energy -0.76% 4.47% 2.20%

Volatility and Risk

InPlay Oil has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baytex Energy has a beta of 3.19, meaning that its share price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for InPlay Oil and Baytex Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InPlay Oil 0 1 0 0 2.00 Baytex Energy 1 9 1 0 2.00

Baytex Energy has a consensus price target of $1.30, suggesting a potential upside of 311.52%. Given Baytex Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than InPlay Oil.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats InPlay Oil on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InPlay Oil

Inplay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta. Inplay Oil Corp. is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta. As of March 6, 2019, it had proved developed producing reserves of 135 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); proved reserves of 315 mmboe; and proved plus probable reserves of 527 mmboe. Baytex Energy Corp. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

