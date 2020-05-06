Reviewing Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kimbell Royalty Partners and Talos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 8 1 3.00 Talos Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 139.73%. Talos Energy has a consensus price target of $19.80, indicating a potential upside of 79.35%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Talos Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.0% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Talos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Talos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners -73.49% 11.26% 8.95% Talos Energy 6.33% 19.16% 7.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Talos Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners $108.22 million 3.65 -$69.06 million $3.37 2.17 Talos Energy $927.62 million 0.65 $58.73 million $3.56 3.10

Talos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Kimbell Royalty Partners. Kimbell Royalty Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talos Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talos Energy has a beta of 3.27, indicating that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Talos Energy beats Kimbell Royalty Partners on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres. Its mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 86,000 gross producing wells, including approximately 38,000 wells in the Permian Basin. Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

