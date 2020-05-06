Reviewing LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) & California First National Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFNB)

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) and California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares LCNB and California First National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCNB 22.24% 8.58% 1.18% California First National Bancorp 59.21% 7.18% 4.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.2% of LCNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of LCNB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of California First National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LCNB and California First National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LCNB 0 1 0 0 2.00 California First National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

LCNB has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California First National Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LCNB and California First National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCNB $77.54 million 2.29 $18.91 million $1.46 9.39 California First National Bancorp $16.94 million 8.74 $7.33 million N/A N/A

LCNB has higher revenue and earnings than California First National Bancorp.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans. The company also offers consumer loans, such as automobile, boat, home improvement, and personal loans. In addition, it provides trust administrative, estate settlement, and fiduciary services; and investment management services for trusts, agency accounts, individual retirement accounts, and foundations/endowments. Further, the company offers investment services and products, including financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance; and security brokerage services. Additionally, it provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public service, personal computer-based cash management services, telephone banking, PC Internet banking, mobile banking, and other services for individuals and businesses. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through 35 offices, including a main office in Warren County; branch offices in Warren, Butler, Clinton, Clermont, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, and Ross Counties; a loan production office in Franklin County; and an operations center in Warren County, Ohio, as well as 38 ATMs. LCNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio.

California First National Bancorp Company Profile

California First National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for California First National Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company accepts interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRA deposit products. It also provides commercial loan products, including lines of credit, term loans, and commercial mortgages; and syndicated loans. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, California First Leasing Corp., leases and finances capital assets used by businesses and organizations comprising computer systems and networks, automated warehouse distribution management systems, and manufacturing production systems; retail point-of-sale and inventory tracking systems; telecommunications systems, including wireless networks, voice over Internet protocol systems, and satellite tracking systems; and other equipment, as well as non-electronic properties, such as office equipment, mining equipment, machine tools, school buses, trucks, exercise equipment, and office and dormitory furniture. It serves corporations and middle-market companies, private and state-related educational institutions, municipalities, and other not-for-profit organizations and institutions. California First National Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

