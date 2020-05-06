Reviewing Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD) & Diana Shipping (NASDAQ:DSX)

Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD) and Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Torm alerts:

Torm has a beta of -402.41, suggesting that its share price is 40,341% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diana Shipping has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Torm and Diana Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torm 0 0 0 0 N/A Diana Shipping 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Torm and Diana Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torm $693.00 million 0.85 $166.02 million N/A N/A Diana Shipping $220.73 million 0.73 -$10.53 million $0.06 29.33

Torm has higher revenue and earnings than Diana Shipping.

Profitability

This table compares Torm and Diana Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torm 6.69% 5.17% 2.55% Diana Shipping -4.91% 1.86% 1.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.3% of Torm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of Diana Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Torm beats Diana Shipping on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Torm Company Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 13, 2020, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. TORM PLC is a subsidiary of Njord Luxco.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Torm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.