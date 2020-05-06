Rhipe Ltd (ASX:RHP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Rhipe Ltd (ASX:RHP) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Monday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is an increase from Rhipe’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

ASX RHP traded up A$0.13 ($0.09) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching A$1.82 ($1.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,848 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Rhipe has a 52 week low of A$1.16 ($0.82) and a 52 week high of A$3.12 ($2.21). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$2.23. The stock has a market cap of $254.73 million and a P/E ratio of 40.40.

Rhipe Company Profile

rhipe Limited, a cloud channel company, provides cloud based licensing programs and services to software vendors in the Asia Pacific. The company offers licensing, business development, and knowledge services to services providers, system integrators, and software vendors to accelerate the adoption of the cloud by end customers.

