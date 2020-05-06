Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 61.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RYTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RYTM stock opened at $19.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $791.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 12.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $29.13.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Todd Foley sold 9,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $145,953.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 55,087 shares of company stock valued at $911,424 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,422,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,305,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,848,000 after acquiring an additional 898,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $5,285,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,411,000 after acquiring an additional 214,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $3,922,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.