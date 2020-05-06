Rinda Sama Sells 5,000 Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rinda Sama also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, April 2nd, Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $118,600.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $190,600.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $145,700.00.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.78. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 17.59, a quick ratio of 16.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 578.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2341.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,001,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,354,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,497,000. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 473.5% during the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 403,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after acquiring an additional 332,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXNX shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.30.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.