Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.92. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.94. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $45.16.

In other news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $686,750.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at $686,750.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. OTR Global raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.39.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

