Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 64,732 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,732 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.13% of Skyworks Solutions worth $19,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,743,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $331,685,000 after purchasing an additional 186,512 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $5,046,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $104.71 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $66.29 and a 1-year high of $128.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.15.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

