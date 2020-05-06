Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 182.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,828 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of Emerson Electric worth $20,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 28,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.53.

EMR stock opened at $54.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

