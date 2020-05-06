Robert Walters PLC (LON:RWA) Increases Dividend to GBX 11 Per Share

Robert Walters PLC (LON:RWA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is a boost from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON RWA traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 410 ($5.39). The company had a trading volume of 341,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,229. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 364.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 501.30. Robert Walters has a one year low of GBX 214 ($2.82) and a one year high of GBX 676 ($8.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.57. The company has a market cap of $324.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51.

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 50.60 ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 47.30 ($0.62) by GBX 3.30 ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Walters will post 4882.999996 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RWA. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on Robert Walters from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Robert Walters from GBX 615 ($8.09) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Robert Walters to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy solutions worldwide. The company offers permanent, temporary, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

