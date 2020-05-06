Roku (ROKU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Roku to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Roku has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. On average, analysts expect Roku to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $123.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of -237.48 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Roku has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $176.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.09 and its 200-day moving average is $124.81.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $2,917,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,625.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,393,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,004 shares in the company, valued at $12,399,147.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,372 shares of company stock worth $31,676,711 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Roku from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Roku from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

