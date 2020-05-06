Royal Bank of Canada Cuts SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Price Target to GBX 675

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 675 ($8.88) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 855 ($11.25) to GBX 954 ($12.55) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 810 ($10.66) in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 990 ($13.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 873.57 ($11.49).

Get SEGRO alerts:

SGRO stock opened at GBX 803 ($10.56) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 780.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 849.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 641.80 ($8.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 945.16 ($12.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other news, insider Soumen Das sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 815 ($10.72), for a total transaction of £62,518.65 ($82,239.74).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.