Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 204.93 ($2.70).

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock opened at GBX 112.75 ($1.48) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.35. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 265 ($3.49). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 114.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 192.79.

In other Royal Bank of Scotland Group news, insider Alison Rose sold 198,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85), for a total value of £280,271.34 ($368,681.06).

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

