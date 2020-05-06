Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 180 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 204.93 ($2.70).

Shares of RBS stock opened at GBX 112.75 ($1.48) on Monday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 265 ($3.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 114.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 192.79.

In other news, insider Alison Rose sold 198,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85), for a total transaction of £280,271.34 ($368,681.06).

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

