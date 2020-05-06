Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDSA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,800 ($23.68). UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Royal Dutch Shell to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,750 ($23.02) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Royal Dutch Shell to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Royal Dutch Shell to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,969.30 ($25.91).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,335.60 ($17.57) on Monday. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69). The stock has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,336.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,917.55.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

