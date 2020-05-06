Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RMG. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 115 ($1.51) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 148 ($1.95) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Royal Mail to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 93 ($1.22) to GBX 183 ($2.41) in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 168.38 ($2.22).

LON:RMG opened at GBX 166.60 ($2.19) on Wednesday. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of GBX 118.86 ($1.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 261.80 ($3.44). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 144.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 190.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16.

In related news, insider Maria da Cunha acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £26,550 ($34,925.02). Also, insider Michael Findlay acquired 16,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £29,875.10 ($39,299.00). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 331,815 shares of company stock worth $59,362,511.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

