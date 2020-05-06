RPC (NYSE:RES) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) dropped 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $2.92, approximately 354,773 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,723,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

RES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of RPC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of RPC from $1.40 to $1.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of RPC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in RPC by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 147,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 67,245 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in RPC by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RPC by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,606,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,730,000 after purchasing an additional 173,652 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in RPC by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in RPC by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

