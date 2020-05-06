Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Ryman Hospitality Properties has set its FY 2020

Investors that are interested in registering for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $446.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.08. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $91.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.58%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.39%.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $594,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RHP shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $82.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

