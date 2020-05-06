S&T (ETR:SANT) PT Set at €28.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

S&T (ETR:SANT) has been given a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective by Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.66% from the company’s previous close.

SANT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €26.30 ($30.58).

Shares of ETR:SANT opened at €20.34 ($23.65) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86. S&T has a 12 month low of €13.20 ($15.35) and a 12 month high of €26.18 ($30.44). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €17.93 and its 200 day moving average is €20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83.

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, and North America. It operates through three segments: IT services, IoT Solutions, and Embedded Systems. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

