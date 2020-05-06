Sabre (SABR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Sabre to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Sabre has set its FY20 guidance at $1.10 – $1.30 EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.10-1.30 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Sabre had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sabre to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. Sabre has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $25.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of research analysts have commented on SABR shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Sabre from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer cut Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

