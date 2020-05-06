salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos Sells 119 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total transaction of $18,860.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,557.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 24th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.59, for a total transaction of $18,277.21.

On Friday, April 17th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $19,040.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.39, for a total transaction of $18,134.41.

On Friday, April 3rd, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $15,999.55.

On Friday, March 27th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $17,969.00.

On Friday, March 20th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $16,719.50.

On Friday, March 13th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total transaction of $17,786.93.

On Friday, March 6th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $19,709.97.

On Friday, February 28th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $19,655.23.

On Friday, February 21st, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $22,813.49.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $163.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.38 and a 200-day moving average of $163.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.14 billion, a PE ratio of 816.29, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after buying an additional 3,749,613 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

